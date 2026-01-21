Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Leeds United and Crystal Palace face needing to pay a higher fee to land target Jayden Oosterwolde as Fenerbahce have now increased the Dutchman’s price tag.

The Dutch defender has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent transfer window and his agent told us that teams from England have been keen.

Oosterwolde has been catching the eye at Fenerbahce this term and he is again a topic of interest for Premier League sides this month.

Of the 28 appearances he has notched up so far this term, 16 have come in the Turkish Super Lig and five in the Europa League.

The interest in him has ramped up in recent days, with Premier League teams lining up.

Crystal Palace contacted the Turkish giants earlier this week, telling them that they wanted to do a deal for Oosterwolde this month.

They see the player as a natural replacement for Marc Guehi, who left for Manchester City earlier in the week.

Leeds have also been widely linked with Oosterwolde and the Whites could need another centre-back if Sebastiaan Bornauw, who is wanted in Germany, leaves this month.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Daniel Farke now prefers to play with a back three, which means he needs more centre-backs in his squad than would otherwise be the case.

Now, given the sheer amount of interest in the Dutchman, Fenerbahce have increased their asking price for Oosterwolde, who they have tied down with a contract until the summer of 2028.

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, Fenerbahce, who had previously been open to an offer in the zone of €20m, are now asking for €25m.

Nottingham Forest have also been linked with Oosterwolde and an auction would suit Fenerbahce.

It now remains to be seen how far the interested clubs are willing to go in the quest to sign the Dutchman.

Towards the end of December, Newcastle United also showed interest and Premier League sides appear to feel he is a good fit for English football.