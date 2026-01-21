Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Wolves and Besiktas have ‘reached the end’ in talks for Emmanuel Agbadou to move to Turkey and a deal is expected to be finalised within the next 48 hours in order for him to head to Istanbul.

The Turkish giants have been looking to get their hands on the Ivorian defender, as they made him their priority towards the end of last year.

Agbadou has been a key player for the relegation favourites since he joined them last winter on a long-term contract, but he was away for almost a month due to the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Eagles were trying to loan him in at first, but last week they hit the Premier League side with an official offer.

Agbadou, 28, is eager to start a new spell in Turkey, and the clubs are still in talks to reach a positive conclusion about the deal.

Besiktas supremo Serdal Adali also revealed that the player is prepared to join, but Wolves will need to say ‘yes’ first to close the deal.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the Black Eagles and the Old Gold ‘have reached the end’ in the negotiations for the centre-back.

Game Competition Manchester City (A) Premier League Bournemouth (H) Premier League Chelsea (H) Premier League Wolves’ next three games

And it has been suggested that a deal could be concluded by later today or Thursday, and after that, Agabadou will travel to Turkey.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the clubs were discussing the terms of payment, following Besiktas’ €14m offer for the defender.

The Black Eagles have been relatively solid in terms of their defensive record, as they have let in 22 goals in 18 games, but they are set to bring more efficiency to their backline.

The 28-year-old central defender has played in Tunisia, Belgium, France and England, and now he is set to begin a new spell in the Turkish top-flight.

Agbadou’s proposed departure, though, will leave the Midlands club with fewer options in their backline, especially with Rob Edwards’ back-three system.

Whether Wolves will attempt to bring in a new defender this month to beef up their defence as they are yet to give up on their survival, remains to be seen.