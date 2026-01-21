Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Swansea City have now joined Queens Park Rangers in the race to sign Elfsborg striker Jalal Abdullai and have recently ‘requested updated information’ on the player.

The Ghanaian striker was sent out on loan to Norway in March last year, joining Molde for the 2025 Norwegian top flight season.

The spell there was a successful one as Abdullai managed to score eight goals in 23 matches for Molde before returning to his parent club.

Scouts from English clubs took note of his performances in Norwegian football and now efforts are being made to take him to the Championship.

QPR, who have a chance of getting into the playoffs this season, want the Elfsborg striker in their ranks.

However, they are facing competition from fellow Championship outfit Swansea.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, both Swansea and QPR have recently ‘requested updated information’ on Abdullai as they consider a swoop to bring him to the Championship.

Club Statistics Elfsborg 52 apps, 12 goals Molde 24 apps, 9 goals Jalal Abdullai by club

There are not just the two clubs to having jumped onto the bandwagon, though, with other European clubs also having kept a check on the situation.

It now remains to be seen how much Abdullai warrants, given that he is still tied down on a contract with Elfsborg which runs until the end of 2028.

Swansea are looking for an improvement in form domestically following a poor start to the season that has left them just 15th in the Championship table.

They roped in a relatively inexperienced Vitor Matos as the successor to Alan Sheehan after missing out on Kim Hellberg, who took over at Middlesbrough.

Matos will be keen to see Swansea up their goalscoring as they have only struck 31 times in 28 Championship matches.

Abdullai, 21, has scored a total of seven goals in 34 appearances in the Swedish top flight for Elfsborg.