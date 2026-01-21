Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Fenerbahce’s stars have celebrated winger Marco Asensio’s birthday ahead of his reunion with former club Aston Villa in the Europa League on Thursday.

Last February, Asensio joined Aston Villa on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

It marked Villa’s debut campaign in the Champions League, where they enjoyed an impressive run to the quarter-finals before being edged out 5–4 on aggregate by Les Parisiens.

The 29-year-old scored three goals in 13 appearances under Unai Emery, even featuring in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final tie against his former club.

His contributions helped Aston Villa finish sixth in the Premier League, securing a place in this season’s Europa League.

Fenerbahçe’de Aston Villa ile oynanacak maç öncesinde Asensio’nun doğum günü kutlandı 😀 pic.twitter.com/7N8levzRZp — Ömer Çelikbaşlı (@omercelikbasli) January 21, 2026

Villa were keen to bring him back on a permanent basis last summer, with now former sporting director Monchi making him a key target.

It was suggested Aston Villa were close to an agreement to sign him, but hamstrung by PSR rules, they missed out to Fenerbahce.

The Spanish attacker was seen celebrating his birthday with his team-mates at Fenerbahce’s training session ahead of the Europa League clash with Aston Villa.

Statistic Number Games 21 Goals 8 Assists 1 Marco Asensio at Aston Villa

Turning 30 years old, Asensio was surrounded by his team-mates, who patted him on the back as he ran between them.

Asensio will hope to be selected in the starting eleven for Fenerbahce against Aston Villa on Thursday.

Asensio has appeared in five of Fenerbahce’s six Europa League games so far, yet he is still searching for his first goal contribution.

In the Turkish Super Lig, however, he has been in fine form, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 14 matches this season.

The Villans currently sit third in the Europa League table, level on points with leaders Lyon, as they look to maintain their position and secure progression to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce occupy 12th place with eleven points and will need wins in their upcoming European fixtures to guarantee automatic qualification.

The Yellow Canaries have yet to taste victory against the English outfit and will be aiming for a historic result.