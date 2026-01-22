Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Juventus have increased their offer for Aston Villa target Youssef En-Nesyri and they are set to hold a meeting with Fenerbahce to try to finalise a deal.

Aston Villa are in the Premier League title race and their silverware dreams in the FA Cup and Europa League are still alive.

The progress though has come amid real questions as to whether Aston Villa have the strength in depth needed to sustain their challenge.

The Premier League outfit also sanctioned Donyell Malen’s departure, which has left Unai Emery with one fewer option in the forward department.

Villa identified former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham as a perfect fit for their squad and they have reached an agreement with the player.

However, the Turkish giants are not willing to part ways with Abraham unless they find a suitable replacement.

Villa have another target in mind in the form of Fenerbahce’s En-Nesyri, who they have asked about this week.

Linked club League Aston Villa Premier League Everton Premier League Juventus Serie A Nottingham Forest Premier League Napoli Serie A Linked with Youssef En-Nesyri this month

Italian giants Juventus are also admirers of En-Nesyri’s talents and a previous offer failed to meet Fenerbahce’s expectations.

Now Juventus are pushing to get to the front of the queue for the Moroccan and, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, they have ‘increased’ their offer.

The Italians ‘will hold another meeting’ with Fenerbahce officials today as they try to finalise a deal to sign En-Nesyri.

Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini arrived in Istanbul today to discuss the deal for the striker.

The Bianconeri’s moves increase the pressure on Aston Villa as they risk missing out on En-Nesyri unless they act quickly.

It is unclear if Villa have given up on the idea of signing the Moroccan and are already looking elsewhere for options.

Aston Villa are though in Istanbul now for this evening’s Europa League meeting with Fenerbahce, raising the prospect they could even use the trip to hold talks over En-Nesyri.