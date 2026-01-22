Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Juventus and Fenerbahce have an agreement in place for Youssef En-Nesyri, with Everton and Aston Villa set to miss out on the Moroccan.

Everton are having a decent season under David Moyes, who could push for a European spot in the remaining part of the campaign.

They also picked up an impressive 1-0 win against high-flying Aston Villa away at Villa Park at the weekend.

However, Everton’s forwards are not in top form, as summer arrival Thierno Barry has only recently started scoring with some consistency.

The French striker has been backed by Moyes, who is yet to see Barry’s backup Beto firing on all cylinders at the Hill Dickinson.

Talisman forward Jack Grealish has been sidelined with a long-term injury now and Everton have been keen on En-Nesyri.

Aston Villa also like the Fenerbahce striker and asked about him only earlier this week as they step up their own hitman hunt.

Everton held talks about signing him earlier this month, but it now appears both Premier League sides will be left disappointed.

Everton Aston Villa Goals – 24 Goals – 33 Conceded – 25 Conceded – 25 Wins – 9 Wins – 13 Everton-Aston Villa PL this season

The Toffees had an agreement on terms with Fenerbahce for the striker, but he was not fully convinced on the switch.

Amid Aston Villa and Everton showing interest, Italian giants Juventus have been exploring a deal to sign En-Nesyri and now have an agreement with the Super Lig club for the Morocco hitman, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The experienced striker is yet to make a decision about his proposed move to the Old Lady, who are waiting for his response.

But if a deal goes through, Fenerbahce will receive a €5m loan fee, and Juventus will have an option to buy him for €19m and a €3m bonus.

It was revealed recently that En-Nesyri does not want to move to a cold country, which could be a key factor in his decision not to come to England, despite significant interest from multiple clubs.

If En-Nesyri decides on Juventus as his next destination, Everton will need to look for a new alternative, with Villa already trying to sign Tammy Abraham.