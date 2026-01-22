Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic could let striker Tanto Olaofe return to his former club Stockport County on loan this month, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Olaofe impressed in League One with Stockport last term and his performances pushed Charlton to snap him up in the summer.

The move saw one former striker claim that Stockport would badly miss Olaofe due to the pace and directness he brought to the Hatters’ attack.

Olaofe, 26, has struggled to make a big impact in the Championship with Charlton however, finding the net just once in 22 appearances.

With Charlton just having landed Lyndon Dykes from Birmingham City, Olaofe’s opportunities should he stay at the Valley look to be limited.

As such an exit could be on the cards and it has been suggested that the striker could return to Stockport this month on a loan deal.

Snapping up Olaofe would boost Stockport’s attacking options as they bid to win promotion up to the Championship after missing out last term.

Forward Age Charlie Kelman 24 Lyndon Dykes 30 Miles Leaburn 22 Tanto Olaofe 26 Matty Godden 34 Charlton Athletic’s forwards

Stockport currently sit in fourth spot in the League One table and are just four points off the second automatic promotion spot.

The Hatters want to boost their productivity in the final third for their promotion push and Olaofe would fit the bill.

Olaofe’s only goal in the league this season for Charlton came away at Sheffield United and proved to be the crucial strike in a 1-0 victory.

If the switch does happen then Olaofe will want to secure regular game time and Stockport and rediscover his goalscoring touch.

Nathan Jones has given Olaofe the full 90 minutes on the pitch in the Championship just once so far this season, in a 1-0 loss away at Wrexham.

Charlton are still working to strengthen this month and have just submitted their second offer for FC Zurich defender Junior Ligue.

That bid has put the Addicks in pole position to snap up the player from the Swiss Super League outfit.