Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Richard Keys has suggested Coventry City fans have no need to worry about Frank Lampard being linked with the Crystal Palace job.

The Eagles have been going through a turbulent period, with their skipper, Marc Guehi, having left for Manchester City and manager Oliver Glasner announcing that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

A further blow was dealt this week when striker Jean-Philippe Mateta informed the club that he would like to leave in January.

Serie A giants Juventus have been hot on the heels of the striker and have been trying to put together a package to take him to Turin.

Glasner’s criticism of the club owners has sparked speculation about his near-term future, with names already being linked as a replacement.

Coventry City manager Lampard, who has done a superb job in the Championship, has been mooted as a contender for the role.

For Keys, a Coventry fan, there is no need to worry and he indicated the Sky Blues job is currently a better one than the Crystal Palace post.

Manager Time at Club Oliver Glasner February 2024 – present Roy Hodgson March 2023 – February 2024 Patrick Vieira July 2021 – March 2023 Frank de Boer June 2017 – September 2017 Sam Allardyce December 2016 – May 2017 Last five permanent Crystal Palace managers

“I’ve always believed a coach or manager should take a better job than the one he’s or she’s in. Chill”, Keys wrote on X.

“That’s why Super Frank isn’t going anywhere.

“And he’s a west London boy – Coventry is just outside west London.”

Lampard’s work at Coventry has been praised by his players, one of whom, Jack Rudoni, believes that there is no one better to learn from.

Coventry are so far on course to win automatic promotion up to the Premier League under Lampard.

He would be likely to be handed significant backing by Coventry if he can get them up.

It now remains to be seen whether Palace have enough convincing power to lure Lampard away from his club and place him in charge of proceedings at Selhurst Park.