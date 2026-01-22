Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank wants to have four senior centre-backs available and that is complicating Roma’s chance to secure Radu Dargusin.

The Romanian centre-back has struggled to nail down a starting centre-back spot ahead of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, while Kevin Danso is now increasingly pressing his claim in north London.

He suffered an injury almost one year ago, which set him back for almost ten months away from the pitch, and he came back only last month.

Dragusin’s agent has insisted that Dragusin is now stronger and faster than he was before, in a glowing review of his client.

Serie A strugglers Fiorentina recently made an enquiry about the Spurs star, and Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are prepared to sign him on a permanent deal.

Roma are putting in a big push to land Dragusin though and Giallorossi sporting director Frederic Massara is a fan of what the Romanian can do.

The Serie A side have been working on a deal but, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, pulling off a swoop ‘is getting complicated’.

Centre-back option Radu Dragusin Ben Davies Micky van de Ven Kevin Danso Cristian Romero Archie Gray Tottenham’s centre-back options

Tottenham have ‘temporarily decided’ that they want to keep hold of Dragusin, driven by Thomas Frank’s desire to have four specialist centre-backs.

Romero, Van de Ven and Kevin Danso are the specialist centre-back options alongside Dragusin, who will not be allowed to leave unless they sign a new defender.

Highly rated youngster Archie Gray can slot in as a centre-back when needed, but Frank has been clear that he views the former Leeds United man more as a central midfielder.

Dragusin is happy to return to the Italian top flight, but things are getting more complex with every passing day.

His only appearance this season came as a five-minute off-the-bench cameo against Crystal Palace late last month in a 1-0 win for the north Londoners.

The 23-year-old defender has made the matchday squads regularly in the league since his return from injury, and he will hope to see more game time if he has to stay put at Spurs until the end of the campaign.