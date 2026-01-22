Clive Mason/Getty Images

Roma sporting director Frederic Massara is pushing hard to bring Tottenham Hotspur star Mathys Tel to Serie A in the ongoing transfer window.

The 20-year-old forward initially arrived on loan in the last winter window and Spurs made his transfer permanent in the summer.

Tel, who is a France Under-21 international, has been highly rated, but he has failed to impress and has struggled to pin down a place in the starting lineup.

Despite Tel’s limited impact, he is still on the agenda of several European outfits and Serie A giants Roma are among his suitors.

It has been suggested that the Frenchman wants to leave Spurs in search of regular game time and he remains a dream target for Paris FC.

Despite Tel wanting to leave, the north London outfit are not too keen on letting him go in the ongoing window as it would reduce their attacking options when they are already stretched.

Spurs have already sanctioned a move for Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace and Tel’s departure will leave Thomas Frank short in the forward area.

Game Result Leeds United (A) 1-2 Manchester United (H) 2-2 Bournemouth (A) 3-2 Mathys Tel’s Spurs goals this season

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini wants to add more firepower up top and the Giallorossi are looking to deliver for him.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Massara’s pressing for Tel has ‘risen significantly’.

Tel has started the last three Premier League games for Spurs, netting one goal against Bournemouth early in January, but Frank removed him from the club’s Champions League squad recently to make space for Dominic Solanke.

The former Bayern Munich star admitted over the summer that he faced difficulty adapting to the physicality of the Premier League.

He could well find a move to Roma to be an appealing prospect, especially with the Giallorossi fourth in Serie A and not out of the title race.

Spurs are struggling in the Premier League, as they have only managed to secure one win from their last seven games and Frank is under severe pressure, with many fans not convinced about the former Brentford manager.