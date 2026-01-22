Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Napoli star Alessandro Buongiorno has popped onto Tottenham Hotspur’s radar this month and he could be a potential option if Radu Dragusin leaves.

The Romanian centre-back has been ready to seal a move away from Spurs for more first-team minutes, with Roma particularly keen on him.

Spurs, though, will not let the ex-Juventus defender leave, unless they sign a senior centre-back in the winter window.

They have signed Conor Gallagher and Souza this month to bolster other areas of the squad, and could look to do further business.

Dragusin is growing increasingly unhappy with a lack of regular game time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Spurs could be forced to make a way for his exit before time runs out in the ongoing window.

Boss Thomas Frank wants at least four senior centre-backs available and they have set their eyes on a Serie A star an an option.

According to Italian outlet calciomercato.it, Napoli star Buongiorno ‘has ended up on the Tottenham management’s list’.

It is suggested Tottenham are ‘ready to officially come forward’ in the event Dragusin goes.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Italy defender is a key player in Antonio Conte’s system, but he has started only 12 games in Serie A, and wants to start more.

It has been suggested that he could be willing to move on from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this month, with Spurs emerging as a possible destination; he is not expected to be a cheap option for the north Londoners.

In 2024’s summer window, Buongiorno became a Tottenham target for the first time when he was on Torino’s books.

Newcastle United also registered an interest in him, but Serie A giants Napoli snapped him up on a substantial €40m transfer from the Turin-based club.

The left-footed Italian prioritises regular playing time, and with Micky van de Ven being one of Tottenham’s key players, Buongiorno could struggle for minutes even if he arrives at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will make a move for him this season if Dragusin ends up pushing for an exit from north London in the coming days.