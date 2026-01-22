Lars Baron/Getty Images

The fee that Celtic will need to pay to keep hold of Tomas Cvancara beyond his loan from Borussia Monchengladbach has emerged, along with the initial cost of the deal.

The Czech Republic international is set to reinforce Martin O’Neill’s attack, with a deal having been agreed between Celtic and Gladbach.

Since heading to the Bundesliga from Sparta Prague in 2023, Cvancara’s career has stalled.

He scored just four times in 21 games for Gladbach in 2023/24 and managed only two goals in 28 appearances the following season, with injuries limiting his impact, before the club agreed to loan him to Antalyaspor.

The 25-year-old was due to play for the Turkish Super Lig club on a one-year loan, but it was cut short over a wage dispute, clearing the way for a new challenge at Celtic.

The Bhoys explored a host of options to boost their frontline, including Joel Piroe from Leeds United, West Ham’s Callum Wilson and Birmingham City striker Kyogo Furuhashi, yet Cvancara has emerged as the preferred choice.

Now the details of Celtic’s financial commitment has emerged as, according to Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), the Bhoys will cover Cvancara’s €1m salary due for the remainder of the season.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

They will also have an option to keep him permanently beyond the end of the loan, which will cost a further €8m.

Cvancara struggled to make an impact at Antalyaspor, scoring just once in eleven top-flight appearances during the first half of the season.

The Hoops will be hoping he can rediscover his sharpness and goalscoring touch as they look to close the six-point gap on Hearts and mount a renewed challenge for the Scottish Premiership title.

They will also need to fend off a resurgent Rangers, who are level on points following the appointment of Danny Rohl, as they fight to retain their crown.

The 25-year-old could make his debut at Tynecastle against Hearts on Sunday, offering a timely boost to O’Neill’s attacking options.