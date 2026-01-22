Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has stepped in to convince Aston Villa target Raphael Onyedika to move to Istanbul.

Aston Villa are in the Premier League title race, but Unai Emery recently suggested that they are not even contenders for the top four on their current level of form.

The Birmingham outfit are keen on strengthening their squad to back Emery this month and they have been linked with a host of players.

Following the departure of Donyell Malen to Roma due to the player being keen on more games as a striker, Villa are working to bring in a new attacker, with Tammy Abraham a key target.

However, it has been suggested that the Premier League giants might have to wait until Besiktas find a suitable replacement for the former Chelsea star to seal any deal.

Emery is also looking to add a midfielder to the squad and the recent injury of Boubacar Kamara has raised concern about the midfield department, with Villa’s silverware dream being alive.

They have identified Club Brugge’s defensive midfielder Onyedika as a target, though he is also wanted by Galatasaray.

Villa have enquired about the availability of Onyedika, but it has been suggested that Galatasaray remain the most likely destination for the Nigerian.

The Turkish outfit’s hopes of landing the Aston Villa target have received a further boost with Onyedika’s international team-mate Osimhen stepping up to bring the player to Galatasaray, according to Turkish daily Sabah.

Galatasaray have already submitted offers to the Belgian side, as they are keen to capture Onyedika’s signature, but at present they have not had a bid accepted.

If the Turkish club cannot agree a deal then Aston Villa could potentially step in.

Onyedika was also chased by West Ham United last summer, though there is no sign at present of the Hammers rekindling their interest.