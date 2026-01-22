Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Leeds United forward Michael Bridges has spoken highly of new signing Facundo Buonanotte, hailing his creative qualities, while ex-boss Simon Grayson has identified who he feels the Argentine is like.

The 21-year-old recently completed a loan move to Leeds from Brighton until the end of the season, following the Whites missing out on him last summer.

A product of Rosario Central’s youth academy, he joined the Seagulls in January 2023 and had a loan spell at Premier League side Leicester City before moving to Chelsea on a season-long loan earlier this campaign.

During his loan at Leicester, Buonanotte made 31 appearances, finding the back of the net five times.

His opportunities were more limited this season at Stamford Bridge, where he featured in eight games, registering one goal and two assists.

Most recently, he set up a goal in Chelsea’s 5-1 FA Cup triumph over Charlton Athletic, closing out his final appearance in a Blues shirt on a high note.

Bridges is happy to see the attacking midfielder and Leeds and feels that Buonanotte has the potential to be an exciting presence in the final third.

Game scored in Swansea City (A) – two Oxford United (H) Sheffield Wednesday (H) Norwich City (H) Cardiff City (H) Watford (A) Preston North End (H) Oxford United (A) Plymouth Argyle (A) Manor Solomon’s league goals for Leeds last term

He drew comparisons with how Pablo Hernandez got the fans excited, suggesting Buonanotte could unlock defences while bringing a different dynamic and added variety to midfield.

The former Whites attacker added that the signing gives the team another tactical option, describing a player of his quality as a valuable boost for the squad.

Bridges said on LUTV (19:34): “Yes, absolutely. Anybody that can be a player that can excite in the final third.

“I used to love watching Pablo Hernandez here, someone that can unlock doors.

“And Buonanotte gives us something different dynamically in that midfield, something else for us to think about, and I think it’s a really, really good acquisition.”

Former Leeds boss Grayson agrees, but instead likened the winger to Manor Solomon, praising his ability to glide past defenders, create chances and strike from distance.

He added that if the 21-year-old can match Solomon’s form last season, he could emerge as an influential player for the team, though his impact will depend on his fitness and how quickly he finds his rhythm.

When asked about Buonanotte’s time with the Foxes, Grayson said: “He was good.

“One of their key players.

“I’d liken him to probably Manor Solomon: low centre of gravity, can go past people, find a pass, shoot from distance.

“And if he can manage to replicate that sort of form that Manor Solomon did last year, then he’s going to be a big player.

“Again, depending on how fit he is going to be, how quickly he is going to get started.”

Buonanotte has been on Leeds’ radar for some time, with the club linked with talks to bring him to Elland Road in 2023.

Breaking into the first team will not be easy, as the Argentine winger will have to fight for game time at Elland Road amid the impressive form of Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson, both of whom have been delivering consistently for Leeds this season.

The 21-year-old remained unused as Leeds edged past Fulham 1-0 at Elland Road last weekend, and it remains to be seen when he will get his chance under Farke as the Whites travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Monday night.