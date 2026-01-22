Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Napoli striker Lorenzo Lucca’s ‘most likely destination’ remains Nottingham Forest and the Italian forward will decide his future ‘in the coming hours’.

Forest are currently sitting 17th in the Premier League table, but have a five-point cushion above West Ham United, who are just below them.

However, Sean Dyche’s side could be dragged into a proper relegation fight and are looking to bring in strikers as they are aiming for more goals.

Brazilian hitman Igor Jesus has netted eight goals this term, but only one of them has come in the Premier League, in his 21 appearances.

Chris Wood is currently out with an injury and they have loaned out summer signing Arnaud Kalimuendo to Eintracht Frankfurt, who are delighted at the capture.

The Tricky Trees are short on forward options and they want to sign Lucca, who is on loan at Serie A giants Napoli.

The Naples outfit have an obligation to buy the tall striker, whose performances at Napoli have been average at best, putting them in charge of his future.

Game Competition Braga (A) Europa League Brentford (A) Premier League Ferencvaros (H) Europa League Nottingham Forest’s next three games

Nottingham Forest have made a move to sign Lucca and their terms are acceptable to Napoli, but the player must decide what to do, amid interest from other sides.

According to Italian journalist Gioker Musso, Nottingham Forest remain the ‘most likely destination’ for Lucca this month.

The 25-year-old striker is expected to make up his mind about his future ‘in the coming hours’.

Napoli and Nottingham Forest have an agreement for the Italian hitman regarding a loan fee worth €1m, with an option to buy him for €35m.

Lucca is not a bang-on starter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and could be tempted to make a switch to Nottingham Forest, who are doing well in the Europa League.

It has also been suggested that Dyche could give the green light to a swap deal to bring in Lucca and Mathias Olivera, and see Dan Ndoye go the other way.

Whether the Italian striker decides that he wants to come to the Premier League in the next few hours remains to be seen.