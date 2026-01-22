Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Go Ahead Eagles have identified the player they want to bring in to replace Mats Deijl, who is set to depart for Feyenoord, and it ‘is expected to be’ Birmingham City’s Alfons Sampsted.

The Dutch side will bid farewell to their captain following tonight’s Europa League clash against Nice, parting with not just a reliable defender but also the team’s leader and central figure.

This season, Deijl has featured in 27 matches across all competitions, contributing five goals and assists, leaving a significant void that Go Ahead Eagles now hope to fill with the 27-year-old Iceland international.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, the club have targeted Sampsted as the presence capable of stepping into Deijl’s shoes.

They wanted to bring in an experienced player and that man ‘is expected to be’ Sampsted.

The right-back made 134 appearances for Norway’s Bodo/Glimt before moving to Twente in 2022.

During his stint in the Eredivisie, he featured in 44 games but struggled to establish himself as an undisputed starter.

In 2024, Sampsted moved to Birmingham City on loan from Twente, featuring in 17 games and helping the club secure promotion to the Championship with a League One title-winning campaign.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

His performances impressed enough for Birmingham to trigger the purchase option at the end of the 2024/25 season.

This season, however, Sampsted’s involvement has been limited, playing second fiddle to Tomoki Iwata of late and appearing in just six of Birmingham’s 28 league games, with only two starts.

His limited opportunities came against Southampton and Watford during the hectic festive period, with the draw against the Saints marking his only full 90 minutes, as the Iceland international acknowledged the realities of being a squad player.

A move to Go Ahead Eagles could allow him to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Willum Willumsson, potentially securing more game time and a larger role than he currently has under Chris Davies.

It remains to be seen how much Go Ahead Eagles are prepared to fork out for Sampsted.