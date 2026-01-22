Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Ludogorets

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup vs Ludogorets for this evening’s Europa League league phase clash at Ibrox.

The Gers have improved hugely domestically and forced themselves into the Scottish Premiership title chase.

Rangers have backed Rohl in the transfer market this month, with Tuur Romans arriving to bolster the backline, Tochi Chukwuani adding another midfield option and Andreas Skov Olsen boosting the final third.

Rohl’s managerial style has got the Rangers players on board and one Gers star opened up on it, dubbing it ‘drama free’.

The German boss is delighted with the momentum his side have built up and declared that everyone at the club is hungry.

Rangers have yet to win a game in six attempts in the Europa League this season and Rohl will want to get that monkey off their back by beating Ludogorets.

The Bulgarians drew 3-3 against PAOK Salonika on their last Europa League outing, while they also beat Celta Vigo 3-2 in late November.

Rohl has admitted he will be without defender John Souttar for the game this evening.

Rangers have now won their last six games across all competitions.

In goal in the Rangers lineup vs Ludogorets tonight is Jack Butland, while at the back Rohl goes with a four of Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Jayden Meghoma.

Midfield will be an area that Rohl will want to see Rangers dominate in and he selects Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande, while Thelo Aasgaard also plays.

Djeidi Gassama and Mikey Moore support Youssef Chermiti in attack.

If Rohl needs to try to change the flow of the match at any point then he has options off the bench to change his Rangers lineup vs Ludogorets and they include Danilo and the experienced James Tavernier.

Rangers Lineup vs Ludogorets

Butland, Aarons, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma, Raskin, Diomande, Aasgaard, Gassama, Moore, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Wright, Tavernier, Rothwell, Antman, Miovski, Gentles, Adamson, Curtis, Stewart, Danilo