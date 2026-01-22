Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made it clear that new boy Leonard Ngenge will be playing for the Under-21s, stressing that the Whites will not be rushing to get him into the first team.

The physically strong defender started his career back in Nigeria, where he played for Ikorodu City and Remo Stars.

His performances caught Leeds United’s eyes, and they signed him earlier this week for their Under-21s side.

The teenage defender has signed a contract until the summer of 2027 at Elland Road and is expected to continue his development out of the spotlight for now.

Ngenge is delighted with his move to Leeds, as he considers joining the Whites as the biggest step in his career so far.

Leeds fans, though, will be disappointed if they expect to see the Nigerian in the first team, as Farke has revealed that the 18-year-old will be playing for the Under-21s side now.

The Whites do not plan to rush Ngenge to the senior side, as the Leeds boss wants to see the Nigeria international grow naturally.

However, he made it clear that the defender will have opportunities to impress for the Under-21s and in the training sessions to get a chance to come around the first-team.

“Everyone who signs a contract for us, for Leeds United, also has the chance to be involved”, Farke told a press conference when he was asked if Ngenge will be around the first-team any time soon.

“But that is up to the performances on the youth level and to impress in the games there, to impress in the training.

“And if you get the chance to get involved in the team training, then you have got a chance.

“But this is also a signing for our Under-21s.

“So there is no intention that we are greedy to involve him as soon as possible, it is more like a natural progress.

“He will be with our youth, we will give him time to adapt and it is not the plan to rush anything with him.”

Leeds have a rich history of developing youth talents and highly rated starlet Rhys Chadwich recently stressed that he will keep pushing for the first team.

The Whites did originally sign Willy Gnonto for the Under-21s, where he won praise, but quickly moved up into the first team.

Ngenge will be looking to impress in Leeds’ Under-21s side to catch Farke’s attention, and whether the Whites will look to loan him out this month remains to be seen.