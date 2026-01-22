Stu Forster/Getty Images

Kieran Dowell’s move to Championship side Hull City from Rangers is ‘permanent’ and not a loan.

The English midfielder initially joined the Gers in 2023 on a pre-contract agreement, arriving with plenty of promise.

In his debut campaign, he featured in 12 matches and contributed four goals, earning praise from former Rangers striker Kenny Miller, who hailed him as an ‘endless talent’ and lauded his passing ability.

One of his then team-mates at Rangers lifted the lid on Dowell in training, explaining his performances were ‘fantastic all the time’.

However, Dowell struggled to secure a regular starting spot under Philippe Clement and was loaned to Birmingham City in January of last year for the remainder of the season, despite interest from Championship side Stoke City.

At Birmingham, he helped the club secure promotion to the Championship with their League One title-winning campaign, but upon returning to Rangers under Russell Martin at the start of this season, the 28-year-old struggled to reclaim a place in the first-team set-up.

Before his move to Glasgow, Dowell had several stints in the Championship with Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby County, Norwich City and Wigan Athletic, amassing over 120 appearances in England’s second tier.

Hull City have now moved to bring him back to England and it had been suggested that Dowell would join the Tigers on loan from Rangers.

Club Everton Nottingham Forest Sheffield United Derby County Wigan Athletic Norwich City Rangers Birmingham City Clubs Kieran Dowell has played for

However, a loan move is not what is in the offing for Dowell, as the move to Hull City is ‘permanent’, with Hull City supremo Acun Ilicali confirming as much.

The 28-year-old, who found it difficult to cement a regular spot under four different managers at Ibrox, will now aim to make a meaningful impact under Sergej Jakirovic at Hull.

The Tigers are in the midst of an impressive Championship run, sitting fourth in the table on 47 points as they continue to push firmly for promotion.

Hull have been busy in the January transfer window, with Dowell set to become the club’s third signing this month.

Whether the 28-year-old can find his way into the starting lineup and make a tangible impact on the team’s Premier League push remains to be seen, but his arrival adds experience and depth to a side chasing top-flight football.