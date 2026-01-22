Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spanish analyst Jesus Bernal believes that Guido Rodriguez is going to be a risk-free signing for Valencia, stressing that the West Ham United man is going to make an immediate impact at the Mestalla.

The 31-year-old defensive midfielder has been consistently linked with a move away from the English club since the last transfer window.

Back in November, his former side Club America were keen on the experienced midfielder, who was keen to make a move.

He joined the London club in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer after his contract expired with La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Now, the ex-Argentina international has been tipped for a move back to La Liga as Valencia are closing in on him.

Analyst Bernal believes that Rodriguez is going to be a ‘risk-free’ signing for Valencia, who believes will benefit from the midfielder’s experience.

He compared Rodriguez’s proposed arrival at the Mestalla to former midfielder Seydou Keita’s signing, dubbing the Argentine as ‘immediate solution’.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

“It’s a risk free signing: he has experience, leadership, knows Spanish football, and brings balance to a young squad”, Bernal said on Spanish programme Tribuna Deportiva.

“One of Valencia’s best winter signings in that position was Seydou Keita.

“This is the same thing: an immediate solution.”

The experienced analyst believes that Rodriguez’s arrival is a win-win situation for the club and the player, as he believes that Valencia can help him get a chance to play for Argentina in the World Cup.

“He wants to come to Valencia, play, help the club, and for the club to help him get to the World Cup.

“He always plays with his head up, knows how to distribute the ball, and balances the team.”

Rodriguez’s contract at West Ham expires at the end of the season, but there is an option to extend it for one more year to take it to the summer of 2027.

Serie A giants Juventus have also looked closely at signing Rodriguez, but the chances of that deal happening decreased recently.