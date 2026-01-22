Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Leeds United ‘were willing’ to pay €30m to Como for Martin Baturina, but the Italian side will not do business.

The Yorkshire club have improved their performances as the Premier League season has progressed and can now hope they will survive into next term as a top flight club.

Leeds are currently 16th in the league table with 25 points, but are only two points below last season’s Europa League winners, Tottenham Hotspur.

Until recent months, there were question marks over the quality of the transfer business Leeds did last summer, though that criticism has died down as results have improved.

Leeds have been eyeing a move for Baturina for this month’s transfer window, but the issue they had to overcome, Como’s reluctance to do business, was flagged well in advance.

That has not put off Leeds however and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato Web), the Whites did go in for him.

Leeds ‘were willing’ to pay a fee of €30m to the Italian Serie A side if they would agreed to sell Baturina, while there would also have been bonuses on top.

PL side Interest shown in Arsenal 2023 Manchester United 2024 Leeds United 2025, 2026 Premier League sides showing interest in Martin Baturina

Como though stuck to their stance for him and quickly knocked back Leeds’ offer.

Baturina has struggled for game time since his move to Como back in the summer window and he was not happy.

However, he is getting more regular game time in Cesc Fabregas’ side and has made an impact whenever given the chance to do so.

The Yorkshire club, though, have moved on from Baturina, as they signed Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton on a loan until the end of the season.

The Argentine playmaker’s arrival has made a positive first impression at Elland Road, as he has been backed by former Whites stars.

Baturina’s quality has long been marked out, with Arsenal looking closely at him when he was on the books at Dinamo Zagreb.

Manchester United were then on the trail of the attacking midfielder a year later, as were Paris Saint-Germain.