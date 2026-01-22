Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri will not sanction a departure for Aston Villa wanted Ruben Loftus-Cheek without having the certainty of a suitable replacement.

Aston Villa have been busy this month already, with a move to Roma for Donyell Malen, followed by the return of Leon Bailey from the Italian side.

Unai Emery’s side are keen to bring in a centre forward with Besiktas’ Tammy Abraham on their mind, but the Turkish giants will not let him leave unless they find a replacement.

While they are in search of a striker, they face a crisis in midfield with defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara suffering a knee injury, amid other absences.

Villa are now actively looking for a midfielder and did ask about Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika, who is expected to sign for Galatasaray.

Aston Villa have since switched their attention towards AC Milan’s Loftus-Cheek and now is not the first time the Birmingham outfit have shown interest in him, as he was linked with them early in his career.

Although Aston Villa are interested in Loftus-Cheek they have not established direct contact yet as they are talking through intermediaries.

Club Chelsea Crystal Palace Fulham AC Milan Clubs Ruben Loftus-Cheek has played for

It has been suggested that Aston Villa are considering offering to take the former Chelsea star on loan, an idea that the Rossoneri are not fond of.

Now, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), AC Milan boss Allegri considers Loftus-Cheek as a key player and would not part with him ‘without the certainty of a suitable replacement’.

AC Milan will also only let him leave on a permanent transfer if a move is sanctioned and they have a €15m price tag in mind.

Loftus-Cheek joined AC Milan in the summer of 2023 and has featured 91 times for them while making 15 goal contributions.

The 29-year-old has featured 157 times in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, Fulham and Chelsea, and Aston Villa would be landing a proven performer in the league who would likely need little time to hit the ground running.