Clive Mason/Getty Images

Aston Villa have now offered €21m plus defender Yasin Ozcan to tempt Besiktas to sell striker Tammy Abraham.

The Birmingham giants are pursuing silverware dreams, as they are alive in the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League and to do so, Unai Emery is keen to bring in new faces.

Villa sanctioned a departure earlier this month for Donyell Malen, who was keen on featuring regularly in the no 9 role, to Roma and they are keen to bring in forward reinforcements.

They were keen to sign Fenerbahçe star Youssef En-Nesyri, but they received a blow in their pursuit as Juventus have already agreed a deal in principle with the Turkish giants.

The Villa Park outfit have former Chelsea star Abraham, who left England five years ago for Serie A side Roma, as another attacking target and have been working on a swoop.

Emery’s side were quick to agree personal terms with the 28-year-old centre forward, but a deal with the Turkish giants is yet to be agreed.

However, Besiktas has been claimed to not be ready to sanction the departure without finding a suitable replacement for Abraham.

Club Years Kasimpasa 2022-2025 Aston Villa 2025- Anderlecht (loan) 2025- Yasin Ozcan’s career history

It has been suggested that Villa are edging closer to securing a deal and they remain optimistic about securing Abraham’s signature, but they appear to have now needed to up the ante to push Besiktas to do business.

Now, according to Turkish outlet HT Spor, the offer Aston Villa have made to Besiktas consists of a player in the form of Yasin Ozcan with €21m cash.

Villa signed Ozcan from Kasimpasa in the winter transfer window, with the Turkish side’s technical director claiming the 19-year-old to be a player with a lot of potential.

The Birmingham giants loaned out Ozcan to Belgian side Anderlecht in the summer, but Ozcan has struggled to get regular minutes and has managed only five appearances.

Throwing Ozcan into the mix, plus cash, may prove to be too good an offer for Besiktas to turn down and Aston Villa will hope that is the case.