Carl Recine/Getty Images

The representative of Everton striker Beto ‘has arrived’ in Turkey to hold talks with Fenerbahce.

The Merseyside outfit signed Beto from Udinese in the summer of 2023 by paying a hefty fee in the region of £25.8m to the Italians.

Beto’s performances last season failed to convince that he could be the out-and-out goalscorer needed at the Hill Dickinson and in the summer Everton went in and splashed cash to bring in Thierno Barry.

The 27-year-old has failed to justify his high price tag, scoring only 13 goals in 82 Premier League games so far Everton and it has been suggested that he might depart Everton in January.

Everton are actively looking for forward additions and they received a setback in their pursuit of Fenerbahce star Youssef En-Nesyri, as Juventus have an agreement in place.

Beto this season has played a bit part role for David Moyes’s side, starting only eight times in the Premier League with only two goals to show for his efforts.

Spanish outfit Real Betis emerged as suitors of Beto, but a deal for the Portuguese striker was deemed ‘unfeasible’ for the La Liga outfit this month.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

With the transfer window set to enter its final week, Fenerbahce have been credited with an interest in Beto as they look to bolster their forward department, with En-Nesyri closing in on a departure.

According to Turkish journalist Resat Can Ozbudak, Beto’s representative ‘has arrived’ in Turkey to meet with the Istanbul giants’ directors to facilitate the Everton star’s exit.

It has been suggested that Fenerbahce have stepped up their interest, as they have submitted an official offer to the Toffees.

What level of offers has been made to Everton is unclear, but Fenerbahce believe the striker can do the business in Turkish football.

Beto’s departure would leave Moyes short of options and the Toffees, who are in the race for a European spot, would surely need to replace him if he does go.

Fenerbahce have a number of former Premier League players on the books, including Matteo Guendouzi, Fred, Jhon Duran and Nelson Semedo.

West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez is on loan at Fenerbahce.