Rangers midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has offered an insight into what Danny Rohl is working on with the squad, revealing that the focus has been on refining the final pass and improving decision-making in front of goal.

The Ibrox side have enjoyed a remarkable campaign since the appointment of the German, with one squad player highlighting a ‘drama-free’ approach that has helped spark a revival.

That surge in form has propelled Rangers into third place on 44 points in the Scottish Premiership, level with rivals Celtic and just six behind leaders Hearts.

Back in December, a former top-flight attacker remarked that there was no single player the 36-year-old Rohl could truly depend on, but since that criticism, the same squad have responded emphatically, stepping up to put together a seven-game winning run across all competitions.

Most recently, Rangers secured their first Europa League victory with a narrow 1-0 win over Ludogorets at Ibrox, with Mohammed Diomande scoring for the first time since November.

However, the match also highlighted areas for improvement, as the hosts squandered several golden opportunities due to hesitation or missed attempts on goal.

Aasgaard echoed his manager’s assessment, noting that the team have been focused on refining their play in decisive moments.

Player Arrived from Tochi Chukwuani Sturm Graz Tuur Rommens Westerlo Andreas Skov Olsen Wolfsburg Rangers’ signings this month

He said the emphasis is on making better final passes and decisions in the attacking phase, an area the team are addressing consistently in training.

The 23-year-old told Rangers TV (1:03): “Yes, I think the manager touches on it as well.

“He says we want to be better at making that final pass, that final decision, and we’re working on it every day in training.

“So hopefully that improves.”

Aasgaard highlighted the growing momentum within the group, stating it is clear both among the players and the supporters.

He said the squad are building confidence and becoming more cohesive as a team.

“Yes, we see it in the squads.

“I think all the fans will be able to see it, and the players are growing in confidence and gelling as a team.”

Rangers’ hierarchy have moved to bolster their attacking options, securing winger Andreas Skov Olsen from Wolfsburg on a loan deal that includes a €10m option to make the move permanent.

The club also remain in the Scottish Cup and the German tactician could be targeting a domestic double, with the Gers involved in a three-way battle for the Scottish Premiership title.

They travel to face Dundee in the league on Sunday, aiming to sustain the momentum from their winning streak and continue their push for silverware.