Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Serie A giants AC Milan have enquired ‘in the last few hours’ about Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin.

The 23-year-old centre-back wants to leave Spurs in search of game time, which his agent warned the north London outfit about in the early days after his transfer from Genoa.

Dragusin has no shortage of suitors in Italy, with Serie A heavyweights Napoli, Roma and AC Milan after his signature.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli side submitted an enquiry regarding the player’s availability, and Roma have continued to try and work on a swoop to take Dragusin to the Italian capital.

His suitors hoping to secure the Romanian’s signature in January received a blow as it has now emerged that Thomas Frank does not want to let Dragusin leave, as he wants four specialist centre-backs in his squad.

Spurs have been active in the ongoing window as they look to back Frank with signings which will help to turn around their form in the Premier League, which has been poor.

In the hope of doing so, they have signed Conor Gallagher and Souza and it has been suggested that they are looking at Napoli centre-back Alessandro Buongiorno, who could be a potential replacement for Dragusin.

Centre-back option Radu Dragusin Ben Davies Micky van de Ven Kevin Danso Cristian Romero Archie Gray Tottenham’s centre-back options

AC Milan have closely monitored Dragusin’s situation in north London and ‘in the last few hours’ they have submitted an enquiry for the defender, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

Rossoneri boss Massimiliano Allegri sanctioned the departure of Malik Thiaw and Pierre Kalulu in the summer and he wants to bring in another centre-back to strengthen his backline.

Dragusin is unhappy with his lack of minutes at Spurs and Frank might sanction a move in the coming days if the club can manage to land a replacement.

How long AC Milan will hold on though to see if Tottenham open the door remains to be seen and the Rossoneri could turn to alternative targets.

Dragusin’s agent insisted only last month that his client is now fully over his long term injury and is even better than before.