Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Leeds United had a bid of £30m plus add-ons turned down by Wolves for the services of striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Whites have shown resilience and grit to keep themselves above the drop zone in the Premier League in recent months and have conjured up some impressive results.

Even though they are only two places above the relegation zone, Leeds have a comfortable eight-point cushion above 18th-placed West Ham United, who one former Whites boss feels are in chaos that he wants to see continue.

Leeds have conceded 37 goals and scored 30 in 22 games and they are not resting on their laurels as they want to add more firepower to their arsenal to outscore opponents.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in great form, and Lukas Nmecha has also scored some key goals, but both of them are injury-prone.

Daniel Farke’s double striker system needs more proper number 9s, and Leeds are especially keen on Wolves star Strand Larsen, who could leave the struggling Old Gold this month.

Leeds have made a significant move for the Norwegian, as they sent in an offer for him, which has been rejected by the fellow Premier League club.

Club Years Sarpsborg 2017-2020 Groningen 2020-2022 Celta Vigo 2022-2025 Wolves (loan) 2024-2025 Wolves 2025- Jorgen Strand Larsen’s career history

It has now emerged that the proposal Leeds put on the table for Strand Larsen was £30m plus add-ons, though the nature or value of the add-ons is unclear.

The Old Gold consider Strand Larsen an important player and are widely suggested to value him at £40m.

Newcastle United were keen on the Norway hitman back in the summer transfer window, but Wolves kept rejecting their offers, which led the Magpies to accept that the Midlands club would not sell.

The situation at Molineux is now different, though, as the Old Gold are heavy favourites to go down, and Strand Larsen is ready to jump ship.

Strand Larsen is not in good form as well, as he has not scored a league goal since October; he did score a hat-trick against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup earlier this month.

The Norwegian scored 14 Premier League goals last season and Leeds feel that he would be able to play a key part for the side going forward.

He has transfer interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham United, and whether they will make a move for him in the coming days, which could complicate Leeds’ efforts, remains to be seen.