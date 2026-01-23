Warren Little/Getty Images

Southampton would only like to do a deal with a foreign club for winger Samuel Edozie, who is attracting interest this month, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

In September 2022, the winger arrived at St Mary’s Stadium brimming with potential, having been regarded as a Manchester City prospect, and made his debut later that month.

Since his arrival, Edozie has racked up 63 appearances for the Saints, finding the back of the net six times.

The summer of 2024 saw him swap the south coast for Lotto Park, joining Belgian outfit Anderlecht on a season-long loan, where he was hailed for his technical abilities.

During his spell in Belgium, Edozie featured in 32 matches, scoring four goals, including a crucial strike in Anderlecht’s 2-0 Europa League victory over Ludogorets.

The 22-year-old was part of the Anderlecht side that reached last season’s Belgian Cup final, with the Brussels club ultimately losing out to Club Brugge.

His stint in Belgium did not go unnoticed, with the out-of-favour winger continuing to attract interest from clubs both domestically and overseas.

Club Appearances Southampton 63 Anderlecht 32 Manchester City 1 Samuel Edozie’s appearances by club

However, Southampton are currently only prepared to consider doing a deal with a foreign club for Edozie.

At present, the Saints are unwilling to sanction a domestic transfer, opting instead to entertain offers exclusively from abroad.

Southampton are currently positioned 15th in the Championship table, having accumulated 36 points from their 28 games so far this season.

Edozie has yet to feature this season under manager Tonda Eckhart, having been sidelined since September with a hamstring injury.

With the 22-year-old’s contract running until 2027 and first-team opportunities limited due to his lack of game time, a move abroad could offer the ideal fresh start if the right offer comes along.

It is still unclear which clubs within England and abroad are considering moves to try to snap up Edozie this month.

Whether Edozie will complete a move away from St Mary’s before the transfer window closes is still uncertain, leaving the next stage of his career up in the air.