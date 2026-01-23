Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Aston Villa loanee Yasin Ozcan has agreed to join Besiktas and the Villans have started negotiating with Anderlecht to terminate his loan, amid him being offered as part of the Tammy Abraham deal.

The Birmingham club have been trying to unlock a deal bring former Chelsea striker Abraham back to England.

Besiktas eyed a swap deal in the beginning as they wanted to bring in Evann Guessand from Villa, who did not entertain that idea.

After that, the Black Eagles kept the deal on hold as they wanted to bring in his replacement first before letting the English striker move on.

And earlier today, the English club included their out-on-loan defender Ozcan as part of the deal to unlock the transfer.

And it seems that Viila’s move to throw in the young Turkish defender has worked, and the defender is ready for a return to the Super Lig.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the English club have now started discussing the defender’s loan termination with Anderlecht.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

He is not an important player at the Belgian giants, where he has played only five games in all competitions, starting only once.

But Ozcan is regarded as a promising young defender and nowhere more so than in his native Turkey.

And Ozcan, who started his career in Turkey with Kasimpasa, is ready to accept a move back to the Super Lig.

Villa signed the teenager last season from the Super Lig club, paying around €8m for the left-footed versatile defender.

And now it looks like Ozcan will be leaving Villa Park without making a single appearance for Unai Emery’s side.

The deal looks well under way and, according to Turkish outlet TRT Spor, Abraham ‘will fly to England today’ to join Aston Villa.

It is suggested he is expected to be in the Aston Villa squad to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

Villa will now push ahead with getting the remaining details completed in order that Emery can call upon Abraham at St James’ Park.