Championship side Watford have shown interest in Udinese defender Saba Goglichidze, with the Hornets exploring a potential six-month loan for the Georgian centre-back.

After both Matthew Pollock and James Abankwah were forced off with fitness concerns in midweek against Portsmouth, Watford are now looking for reinforcements to strengthen their backline.

Back in August, Goglichidze signed a five-year contract with Udinese after making the switch from Empoli.

However, the young defender has largely been a peripheral figure this season under Kosta Runjaic, tallying just eight appearances for the Serie A club.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Watford are interested in bringing the Udinese prospect to Vicarage Road on a temporary six-month deal, where he would link up with Abankwah, who is also on loan from the Italian club.

The Georgian centre-back signed with Empoli from Torpedo Kutaisi in the summer of 2024 and made an immediate impact, featuring in 33 league matches during his debut season.

The 21-year-old attracted plenty of attention ahead of the campaign, with last season’s Conference League finalists Real Betis expressing interest, while newly promoted Serie A side Sassuolo kept close tabs on him.

Club Years Torpedo Kutaisi 2021-2023 Empoli 2024-2025 Udinese 2025- Saba Goglichidze’s career history

In the Premier League, Goglichidze had suitors in Nottingham Forest and newly promoted Sunderland, but Udinese ultimately secured his signature, overcoming initial concerns over the asking price for his services.

The defender already boasts eight senior international caps and a Georgian Cup triumph with Torpedo in 2022, offering experience and quality that could prove invaluable with Watford’s defensive options sidelined.

A former EFL star has praised the decision to bring Javi Gracia to Vicarage Road, noting that since his October appointment, the side have recorded eight wins, propelling them to seventh place, just a point shy of Preston North End in the playoff positions.

It remains to be seen whether Watford will make a formal approach for the Georgian international, with hopes that he could hit the ground running and help the Hornets secure a top-six playoff spot.

If they do though, the relationship between the two clubs should make it an uncomplicated deal to do.