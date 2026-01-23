Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Everton have told Turkish giants Fenerbahce that they are open to swapping Beto for Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Toffees are having a good campaign under David Moyes and the former West Ham boss would like to push his side up into the European spots.

Moyes knows goalscoring has been an issue for Everton and he has been looking to bring in another striker this month, with En-Nesyri a player he likes.

En-Nesyri has not been convinced about moving to England over several years, despite substantial Premier League interest, dating back to Unai Emery wanting him for Arsenal in 2019.

Amid Aston Villa and Everton being keen, it was suggested that En-Nesyri would favour playing in a warm country if he leaves Turkey.

Aston Villa, despite being keen, are now moving rapidly to add Tammy Abraham to the ranks after agreeing a deal with Besiktas; he is due to fly into England today.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, are working to strengthen their attacking department, with En-Nesyri widely expected to go and are thinking about Everton’s Beto.

Forward Kerem Akturkoglu Oguz Aydin Dorgeles Nene Anthony Musaba Emre Tor Jhon Duran Youssef En-Nesyri Fenerbahce’s forward options

Beto’s representative arrived in Istanbul today to help the move progress, with talks held at the club’s headquarters.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Everton, during the negotiations for Beto, once again asked about En-Nesyri.

The Toffees told Fenerbahce ‘we are open to a swap’ with Beto going to Turkey and En-Nesyri moving to the Hill Dickinson.

Juventus have a deal with Fenerbahce for the striker, but they have yet to receive the nod from En-Nesyri about a move to Serie A.

En-Nesyri has scored seven times in 15 Turkish Super Lig games for Fenerbahce over the course of the season so far.

At the age of 28 though, and due to turn 29 in the summer, the Yellow Canaries may feel now is a moment of maximum value for the Moroccan to be sold.