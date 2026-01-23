Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘continue to insist’ that Lucas Paqueta finishes the current season at the London Stadium after rejecting a fresh offer from Flamengo, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The Brazilian midfielder has been putting pressure on West Ham to sell him to Flamengo this month.

Flamengo and Paqueta’s representatives believe that if an agreement on a deal is reached with West Ham then there is every chance the player will be allowed to move now and not in the summer.

West Ham’s position has consistently been that Paqueta needs to see out the season at the club, however there has been doubt over how solid this stance is.

Now though West Ham have rejected the latest offer on the table from Flamengo and ‘continue to insist’ that a deal must see Paqueta loaned back to complete the campaign in England.

For Flamengo, who are due to kick off the new Brazilian Serie A season at the end of this month with a trip to Sao Paulo, Paqueta is wanted at the club now.

It is unclear whether the sticking point can be resolved, but West Ham know Paqueta wants the move to Flamengo.

Player Augusin Rossi Nicolas de la Cruz Guillermo Varela Jorginho Erick Pulgar Saul Niguez Giorgian de Arrascaeta Jorge Carrascal Gonzalo Plata Non-Brazilian players in current Flamengo squad

The Hammers are fighting for their Premier League lives this season and are looking at the very real prospect of relegation into the Championship.

They could lose a midfielder soon in the shape of Guido Rodriguez, with Valencia working to take him to La Liga.

Rodriguez is now prepared to take a financial sacrifice to make the move to Valencia happen, especially as he wants regular game time ahead of the World Cup.

West Ham won away at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and losing Paqueta would deprive Nuno Espirito Santo of a quality midfield option.

The Hammers are due to play host to Sunderland in the Premier League this weekend and it is unclear if the wantaway Paqueta will be involved.

Sunderland thrashed West Ham 3-0 in the earlier fixture between the two clubs, at the Stadium of Light, this season.