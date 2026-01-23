Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United’s Guido Rodriguez wants to join Valencia this month, and ‘is willing to make a significant financial sacrifice’, as he is desperate to return to La Liga.

The defensive midfielder started his career in Argentina, before he spent a few years in Mexico with Tijuana and Club America.

In early 2020, he joined Spanish club Real Betis, where he played 173 games and left Los Verdiblancos back in the summer of 2024 after his contract expiry.

The Hammers snapped Rodriguez up on a free transfer, but his performances and time have not gone well at the London club, and he has played only 32 games.

Rodriguez’s former side, Club America, wanted him towards the end of last year and his agents tried to make a deal happen, which did not go through.

The Argentine has fewer than 300 minutes of game time all season and is expected to leave the relegation battlers this month.

Spanish outfit Valencia were tipped to be close to signing the experienced defensive midfielder on loan until the end of the campaign, but that deal has not gone through yet.

Player Played for Arnaut Danjuma Everton, Tottenham Largie Ramazani Leeds United Former Premier League players at Valencia

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, though, the West Ham bit-part star is clear that he wants to make a switch to the Mestalla before time runs out in the winter window.

The 31-year-old is ready to take a substantial salary cut as he is desperate to return to Spain, and the Irons are well aware of his demands.

One Spanish analyst has talked up Rodriguez’s possible move to Carlos Corberan’s side, as he believes that the Argentine’s potential arrival will make an immediate impact at Mestalla.

Serie A giants Juventus were seriously keen on the experienced midfielder, but the chances of a deal happening declined earlier this month.

He wants to play regularly and possibly fight to make a place for himself in Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad in the upcoming World Cup.

Rodriguez will hope that his willingness to take a significant financial hit will be enough to see his Valencia move go through in the remaining days of the winter window.