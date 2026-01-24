Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

AC Milan are in the race for Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin and consider the asking price to be ‘significant but not impossible’, with a late window swoop being lined up.

Dragusin, who is not receiving the game time he wants in north London, is looking to exit Tottenham in this month’s window.

He remains hugely popular in Italy, with Roma having been pushing to sign him in recent days, but Tottenham boss Thomas Frank wants to have four specialist centre-backs at his disposal, raising the prospect that someone will need to be signed to allow the Romanian to go.

Now Dragusin has been offered to AC Milan and the Rossoneri believe he would be an ideal fit for Massimiliano Allegri’s defence.

The Rossoneri have been searching for a physical centre-back and sporting director Igli Tare is a fan of what Dragusin brings to the table.

According to Italian outlet MilanNews.it, Tottenham are looking for around €25m to let Dragusin move on and that is a figure that AC Milan consider ‘significant but not impossible’.

AC Milan will look to push to convince Tottenham to let the Romanian leave on loan with an option to buy ‘in the final days of the transfer window’.

Interested club Manager AC Milan Massimiliano Allegri Roma Gian Piero Gasperini Fiorentina Paolo Vanoli Napoil Antonio Conte Italian sides keen on Radu Dragusin this month

They hope that given the late window time pressure, Tottenham could change their stance and agree to an initial loan for Dragusin.

The Romanian was out for a lengthy period through injury, but his agent has claimed he is now stronger and faster than he was before.

Along with AC Milan and Roma, Fiorentina and Napoli have also shown interest in potentially signing Dragusin.

Fiorentina now have Fabio Paratici installed as sporting director and he has already used his Tottenham links to bring in Manor Solomon on loan.

Napoli battled Tottenham for Dragusin’s signature in the January 2024 transfer window and the Romanian would have been content to join them.

It then emerged the following summer that Dragusin would like to play for Napoli coach Antonio Conte at some point.