Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Everton target Youssef En-Nesyri has yet to respond to a proposal from Juventus, who are ‘making intense efforts’ to convince him to move to Turin, amid Fenerbahce’s management threatening to ‘take radical decisions’.

En-Nesyri is in demand in this month’s transfer window, with several clubs trying to snap up the Moroccan hitman.

Aston Villa looked closely at a deal, however they are signing Tammy Abraham from Besiktas instead, as they seek another striker for Unai Emery.

Everton are also interested as they search for more firepower and, amid Fenerbahce’s interest in Beto, are suggested to have recently proposed a swap.

Juventus though have been in pole position to sign En-Nesyri and they have an agreement in place with Fenerbahce for his services.

However, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, En-Nesyri ‘has not yet responded’ to the offer from Juventus.

The Serie A side are ‘making intense efforts’ to convince the Moroccan to make the move to Italy, though it is unclear if they are making any headway.

Club League Everton Premier League Juventus Serie A Nottingham Forest Premier League Aston Villa Premier League Linked with Youssef En-Nesyri this month

Fenerbahce have been left unhappy due to having agreed to let En-Nesyri join Juventus and it is claimed that, if the player’s attitude continues, the club’s management ‘may take radical decisions’.

It is unknown what those decisions could be, but En-Nesyri could potentially be frozen out of the Fenerbahce squad if he stays put.

Such a move would not please Fenerbahce coach Domenico Tedesco, who wants to continue playing En-Nesyri until such time as he leaves the club.

Whether Juventus not managing to convince the striker means that Everton could is unclear, especially as it was suggested earlier this month that En-Nesyri would prefer not to move to a cold country.

The Moroccan hitman has also had interest from another Premier League side this month in the shape of Nottingham Forest.