Fixture: West Ham United vs Sunderland

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his West Ham lineup vs Sunderland for this afternoon’s Premier League clash between the two teams at the London Stadium – match preview here.

West Ham got a big shot in the arm to their survival hopes last weekend when they shocked Tottenham Hotspur and won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ironically, the winner came in stoppage time from out-of-favour striker Callum Wilson, a player Nuno was ready to terminate the contract of this month until the club’s hierarchy ruled out such a move.

Wilson continues to be behind new signings Taty Castellanos and Pablo in the striker pecking order though.

The win at Tottenham though will mean little unless West Ham can back it up today and they have been tipped by a former Premier League attacker to do just that.

There is also confidence in the camp, with Ollie Scarles suggesting the players can sense a shift in momentum in their season.

West Ham must continue to do without Lucas Paqueta, who continues to push for a move to Flamengo, despite the Brazilian club’s latest offer being rejected.

The Hammers let Andy Irving, so often on the bench this season, move to Czech side Sparta Prague, the day after the Tottenham win.

Nuno picks Alphonse Areola in goal in his West Ham vs Sunderland lineup this afternoon, while at the back the Hammers boss selects a four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Ollie Scarles.

In the engine room, where Nuno will want his side to dominate, he goes with Mateus Fernandes and Tomas Soucek, while Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen support Pablo and Taty Castellanos.

If changes are needed at any point from the bench, then Nuno can shake up his West Ham lineup vs Sunderland by bringing on the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Callum Wilson.

West Ham United Lineup vs Sunderland

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Scarles, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Bowen, Pablo, Castellanos

Substitutes: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Ward-Prowse, Wilson, Diouf, Magassa, Potts, Kante