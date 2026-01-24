Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Juventus are not holding negotiations to sign Everton target Juanlu Sanchez, despite having asked for information about him.

David Moyes has put Everton in the running to push for European qualification this season, but he wants winter window reinforcements.

Moyes has several areas in his mind to improve, with a forward high on Everton’s list, but they have suffered blows.

Fenerbahce’s Youssef En-Nesyri has been of interest, but now Juventus have an agreement for the Moroccan.

Everton were keen on landing Brennan Johnson, but the Welshman ended up joining Crystal Palace and in recent days they have been pursuing Wolfsburg winger Patrick Wimmer, who is also on Fulham’s list.

Everton are also looking for an addition in the right-back department as Moyes wants Jake O’Brien to operate as a centre-back and Sevilla’s Juanlu is on their radar.

Juanlu was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer and Wolves were trying to secure his signature, but he did not fancy a move to Molineux.

Everton have been facing competition from Juventus, but according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, there are ‘no negotiations’ as of now.

Club Appearances Sevilla 93 Sevilla Atletico 68 Mirandes 38 Juanlu Sanchez’s appearances by club

Juventus have asked for information about what would be needed to sign the right-back, but the Bianconeri have gone no further than that.

There is also interest in Juanlu from another Italian side in the shape of Antonio Conte’s Napoli.

The 22-year-old right-back is a regular in Sevilla’s starting line-up, but he could well have a decision to make on his future this month.

Everton could well step up on their interest in Juanlu, while Juventus could decide to slap in an official offer for his services.

Juanlu, who Sevilla have under contract until 2029, made his Spain bow in 2024 and has picked up four caps for his country so far.