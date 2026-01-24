Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Hamburg officials do not believe that keeping hold of Tottenham Hotspur talent Luka Vuskovic beyond the end of his loan is out of the question.

Spurs have some highly rated youngsters at the club, as the likes of Lucas Bergvall, Yang Min-hyeok, Kota Takai and Vuskovic are on the books.

Sending them out on loan has been key to Spurs’ development plan and Takai followed Vuskovic to Germany earlier this month, signing for Borussia Monchengladbach on loan.

The arrival of Takai delighted Gladbach’s sporting director, but Vuskovic has already been making waves in the Bundesliga.

In the summer of 2023, Spurs paid a hefty £12m for the teenager from Hajduk Split, when he was only 16 years old.

Vuskovic spent time on loan in Poland and in Belgium, and impressed with his performances for Radomiak Radom and Westerlo.

He arrived in England last summer and immediately attracted the attention of a number of sides, but he was most keen on a move to Hamburg, where his brother Mario Vuskovic plays.

The 18-year-old is a regular starter in Merlin Pozlin’s side and he has started 15 out of Hamburg’s 17 Bundesliga games so far, completing 90 minutes in every game.

Player Luka Vuskovic Kota Takai Manor Solomon Alejo Veliz Tottenham players on loan at non-UK clubs

Vuskovic is a player Hamburg do not want to send back after the end of the loan, but they were unable to agree an option to buy with Tottenham.

Nevertheless, they want a fresh loan and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, officials at Hamburg believe that keeping Vuskovic for longer ‘is not out of the question’.

The Spurs talent is determined to play with his elder brother Mario, who is currently serving a ban, and his ban will not be lifted until November of this year.

The Bundesliga side ‘are hoping’ that they can keep Vuskovic for longer.

There seems no chance of anything but another loan as Tottenham are firmly opposed to a sale.

Vuskovic has scored three league goals and one of his team-mates at Die Rothosen hailed him for his audacious backheel goal against Werder Bremen last month.

It is unclear if Spurs do plan to include Vuskovic in their first team squad next term.