Henry Browne/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Gabby Agbonlahor has backed West Ham United to beat Sunderland in this afternoon’s league clash at the London Stadium – match preview here.

From the end of November, West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo endured a ten-game winless run in the league, sparking questions over his future at the club.

West Ham have scored just 24 goals this season and are hoping their new signings, Taty Castellanos and Pablo Felipe, can provide the firepower needed to boost their struggling attack.

The Irons ended the difficult run of results on 11th January, securing a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time win over Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup at the London Stadium, signaling a potential revival in form.

They built on that momentum last week, defeating Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a stoppage-time strike from Callum Wilson securing all three points in a 2-1 thriller.

This weekend West Ham will be looking to build on that when Sunderland come to town.

Newly promoted Sunderland looked lively early in the season, but Regis Le Bris’ side have managed just one win from their last six league fixtures.

Result Competition Sunderland 3-0 West Ham Premier League Sunderland 2-2 West Ham Premier League West Ham 1-0 Sunderland Premier League Last three meetings

Agbonlahor highlighted the scoring struggles of the league’s bottom teams, pointing out that Wolves have scored only 15 goals and Nottingham Forest‘s 21 goals, both fewer than West Ham’s total.

The 39-year-old admits though that he is backing West Ham to secure a win against Sunderland, citing the confidence they gained from their recent display against Spurs.

He noted that West Ham playing a day before Nottingham Forest, who have a tough outing to come at Brentford, could work in their favour and help close the gap this weekend.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (2:18): “Wolves are the lowest with 15 [goals], then Nottingham Forest 21 goals in 22 games.

“Not good enough, and that game West Ham versus Sunderland, I fancy West Ham to get a win, I really do.

“The confidence from the Spurs game, and they’re playing a day before Forest, who are away to Brentford.

“Tough game.

“Brentford are flying, then it’s down to two points, then you’re like ‘Ooh, okay'”

With West Ham showing signs of resurgence and Sunderland struggling for consistency, the upcoming clash could prove pivotal in the relegation battle.

Nottingham Forest go into their clash on Sunday on the back of a 1-0 loss in the Europa League to Portuguese side Braga.