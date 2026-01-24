George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has described captain Ethan Ampadu’s displays over the past few years as ‘Rolls-Royce performances’, admitting that he tried to sign him during his time in charge at Norwich City.

A product of the Exeter City youth academy, Ampadu made his Premier League debut with Chelsea before enjoying loan stints at Spezia, Venezia, Sheffield United and RB Leipzig, ultimately sealing a move to Elland Road in the summer of 2023 on a four-year contract.

Ampadu admitted after joining that it was Farke who made him want to make the switch to Leeds.

In his first season at Leeds, he was a model of consistency, starting all 46 league games under Farke and swiftly claiming the captain’s armband.

During his second campaign with the Whites, Ampadu played a key role in guiding Leeds back to the Premier League, sealing the season with the Championship title.

This season, he has been a cornerstone of Farke’s side, starting 19 games and contributing both a goal and an assist, and leading one Leeds legend to admit he would not like to see his running statistics from games, indicating they would be frightening.

Farke has now again made clear his long-standing admiration for Ampadu, highlighting both his footballing ability and leadership qualities.

The 49-year-old explained that he has followed the Welshman’s career closely since he was 18 years old and had even attempted to sign him while at in the manager’s seat at Norwich City.

League League Two Premier League Bundesliga Serie A Championship Leagues Ethan Ampadu has played in

The former Canaries boss praised Ampadu for his development over recent years, dubbing his performances ‘Rolls Royce performances’ and emphasising his importance to the team as a player who connects defence and attack, sets an example in the dressing room, and embodies the values of the Yorkshire side.

When asked whether he was surprised by how the Welshman has stepped up this season, Farke replied at a press conference (34:00): “No, because I’ve always loved him.

“I tried to sign him already when he was 18 years old, on loan, when I was at Norwich.

“I always believed in him as a player and followed his career quite closely, and I’ve also seen that there were perhaps a few seasons where he was not quite there on this level.

“But I always saw the potential in him, not just his football skills but also his skills as a natural-born leader in the group and also in the dressing room, and how he has developed over the last couple of years;

remarkable, impressive, and all the words are needed.

“So, as much as I’m hesitant to praise a new signing before he played a minute for us, all the praise for Ethan Ampadu is rightly and well deserved, and I mentioned several times he is one of, if not our most important player.

“He is more or less the glue between offense and defence.

“He is a role model and embodies what Leeds United is all about.

“Top, top character. Hard worker. Very skillful, always on the way to improve.”

Farke though does see areas when Ampadu can get even better and feels there is more to come.

“Still, there are a few topics consistently to complain about, with unnecessary yellow cards or sometimes always one or two passes in the game where he is not 100 per cent concentrated and focused.

“I think there is even more to come, but yes, definitely his performances were like Rolls Royce performances over the last couple of years, and he is such an important player for us, and long may it continue.”

One Whites legend has praised the 25-year-old, dubbing him a key player, while another has described him as the “glue” holding the side together.

After a challenging start to the campaign, Leeds are 16th in the Premier League with 25 points from 22 games and are steadily progressing toward Farke’s goal of retaining their Premier League status.