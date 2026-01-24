Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Lazio are looking to make room in their squad to launch a swoop for Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam before the transfer window closes.

Ireogbunam has had more game time at Everton of late due to the absence of Idrissa Gueye at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Toffees boss David Moyes has been pleased with the midfielder, but admits he does want to see more consistency in his level of performance.

Iroegbunam may though not have chance to live up to what Moyes wants as agents are looking to see if a move could be possible.

Earlier this month, the midfielder was proposed to AC Milan as a potential signing this month.

He has now been noticed by another Italian side in the shape of Lazio, who are considering moving to bring him to Serie A.

Lazio could make a bid for Iroegbunam but, according to Sky Italia, need to make room in midfield to lodge an offer.

Game Leeds United (A) Brighton (H) Aston Villa (H) Fulham (H) Bournemouth (A) Burnley (A) Wolves (H) Tim Iroegbunam’s bookings this season

Reda Belahyane is the main candidate to be moved on by Lazio this month, which could open the door for Iroegbunam to come in.

As Lazio ‘wait for a player to come out in that role’ they have not yet made an official bid for Iroegbunam.

Iroegbunam declared soon after he joined Everton that he was ready to kick on with his career, but he has failed to nail down a regular spot in the team.

He has clocked 17 appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees so far this season, going into the referee’s notebook in no fewer than seven of those matches.

Should Everton cash in on Iroegbunam, Moyes would surely want a replacement for the midfielder, given how heavily he has been involved.

Iroegbunam, 22, has only another 18 months left to run on his contract at the Hill Dickinson though and as such, Everton may feel he is at the moment of his maximum value.