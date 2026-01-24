Carl Recine/Getty Images

West Ham United have seen an agreement with Fulham to bring in winger Adama Traore collapse and it is unclear if talks are continuing to take place between the two clubs, according to journalist Sam Tabuteau.

Traore has been earmarked as a signing that Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo wanted this month and the move has been widely expected to happen.

Nuno is a big fan of what Traore can bring to the table and made clear when he was in discussions about taking the Crystal Palace job in 2021 that he wanted the player to be signed.

The respect goes both ways, with Traore admitting in the past that he trusts the process that Nuno put in place when he played for him at Wolves.

It did seem the two would be reuniting at West Ham, with an agreement having been in place between the Hammers and Fulham for the winger.

However, that ‘has now fallen through’ and casts real doubt over whether Traore will be moving to West Ham in the ongoing transfer window.

It is also unclear whether the two clubs are continuing talks to try to put the deal back on track.

Club Barcelona Aston Villa Middlesbrough Wolves Fulham Clubs Adama Traore has played for

Traore has only been a bit-part player for Fulham over the course of this season, with limited appearances off the bench under Marco Silva.

He was an unused substitute when Fulham beat West Ham 1-0 in late December.

Traore has long been troubling Premier League defenders though and even a now former West Ham defender admitted that competing physically against him is impossible.

West Ham have been on Traore’s trail before and when David Moyes was at the helm they showed interest in signing him.

Traore even won big praise from Jurgen Klopp when he was on the books at Middlesbrough, with the then Liverpool boss remarking that ‘you need four players to take him out of the game’.

The Hammers have already been busy in the transfer window this month, notably strengthening up top with the arrivals of Pablo and Taty Castellanos.