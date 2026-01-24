Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Premier League goalkeeper Matt Murray believes that Tottenham Hotspur are now in a relegation battle, not least due to the games they have on the agenda in February.

Spurs, with boss Thomas Frank already under massive pressure, headed to take on Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday looking for a vital win.

Frank played three at the back and went with a team that had a defensive look to it, despite Burnley being second bottom in the Premier League table.

Spurs needed to come from behind and score through a late Cristian Romero goal to get out of Turf Moor with a 2-2 draw.

With West Ham having now got back to back wins in the Premier League, Spurs are now just eight points above the bottom three and in poor form.

They are also shaping up for a tough looking February, which contains meetings with Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

For former goalkeeper Murray, Tottenham are now most certainly fighting for their lives in the Premier League.

Game Competition Eintracht Frankfurt (A) Champions League Manchester City (H) Premier League Manchester United (A) Premier League Tottenham’s next three games

Murray believes Tottenham badly need to get players like Richarlison and Mohammed Kudus back fit as they are clearly lacking creativity in games.

Frank insisted recently, in his defence, that he is missing key players through injury.

Asked on talkSPORT (24th January, 17:12) if Tottenham are in a relegation battle, Murray replied: “Yes, they are.

“You name the games they’ve got coming up, Frankfurt, at least in the Champions League they are looking good so maybe they will rest a few.

“City at home. Well, playing at home is going to be very difficult for this Tottenham team because, credit all these Tottenham fans that travel away, they did stick with their team, but at the end they let their manager know what they thought of them.

“Then United, if they play like they did against Man City, can’t see them getting points there.

“Newcastle, Arsenal, wow. These are tough, tough games, so the way they played [at Burnley], they need players back.

“Obviously [James] Maddison is still nowhere near it, but Richarlison, Kudus, players like that, they need more creativity.”

And Murray noted how West Ham have improved, which also points towards Spurs getting sucked into it.

He added: “I think at the moment, with the way West Ham played today and the results are, they are getting sucked into one.”

For how much longer Frank can keep hold of his job is increasingly open to question, with the Dane having lost a large section of the Tottenham fanbase.

As he applauded the fans at the end of the game at Turf Moor, he was hit with ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ by the Spurs faithful.