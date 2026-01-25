Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Dundee

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers starting lineup to welcome Dundee to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Having pushed Rangers back into the Scottish Premiership title conversation with a string of solid domestic results, Rohl will not want to let the opportunity pass.

And with Hearts and Celtic also meeting today, Rangers will be guaranteed to boost their position relative to at least one of the two if they can claim all three points this afternoon.

Rohl has already identified improving the side’s final pass and decision making as key, with one Rangers star lifting the lid on the message he has given to the players.

The German has also been hailed internally for creating a ‘drama free’ dressing room, in what could potentially be seen as a black mark against former Gers boss Russell Martin.

Rohl will want to see a packed Ibrox welcome Dundee today and has spoken about how vital the relationship with the fans is.

Dundee though arrive set on spoiling the feel-good factor at Rangers and have strung together a good run of four wins from their last five games.

Their single loss came at the hands of title challengers Hearts and was by a slender 1-0 scoreline.

They will also take encouragement from the fact that their last trip to Rangers resulted in a 1-1 draw.

In goal in the Rangers lineup vs Dundee is Jack Butland, while in front of him, Rohl looks towards a four of James Tavernier, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Jayden Meghoma.

Rohl will want to see his midfield get control of the ball and to get the job done he picks Nicolas Raskin and new boy Tochi Chukwuani.

Further up the pitch, fellow new boy Andreas Skov Olsen, Thelo Aasgaard and Mikey Moore support Bojan Miovski.

There may well be cause to make changes from the bench during the course of the match and Rohl can shake up his Rangers lineup vs Dundee with the likes of Oliver Antman and Danilo.

Rangers Lineup vs Dundee

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma, Raskin, Chukwuani, Aasgaard, Skov Olsen, Moore, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Nsiala, Aarons, Diomande, Curtis, Antman, Gassama, Bajrami, Danilo