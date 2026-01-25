Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa attacker Evan Guessand ‘is available to leave’ Villa Park this month and is a possible option for Italian giants Juventus.

The Bianconeri are looking to bring another attacker into the building in Turin and have an agreement in place with Fenerbahce for Youssef En-Nesyri.

Villa asked about En-Nesyri recently in their own hunt for a striker, before settling on former Chelsea man Tammy Abraham.

Juventus however are encountering difficulty in convincing En-Nesyri to join and he has not yet responded to their offer.

Alternatives are under consideration in the event that the Moroccan does not agree to the move.

Aston Villa attacker Guessand is on that list and, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale ‘is available to leave’ Villa Park.

He only joined Aston Villa last summer and Besiktas asked about him being swapped for Abraham, which Villa refused to play ball on.

Attacker Club Beto Everton Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United Youssef En-Nesyri Fenerbahce Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace Evann Guessand Aston Villa Attackers on Juventus’ radar

It appears though that Guessand has not fully convinced and if the right offer is on the table then Unai Emery will green light his exit.

He has started just six Premier League games under Emery this term, out of a total of 13 outings in the league.

Guessand has also yet to open his Premier League scoring account for Aston Villa, though he has chipped in with one assist.

He was wanted by Saudi Pro League outfit Neom last summer, but decided to snub big money in the Kingdom by heading to Villa Park.

Whether Guessand is actively looking to leave Aston Villa is unclear, but he is not likely to be short of options.

Last summer, Crystal Palace at one point were in pole position to sign him, while there was also interest from West Ham and Wolves.

Also under consideration at Juventus are Jean-Philippe Mateta, Joshua Zirkzee and Beto.