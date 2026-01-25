Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini has admitted that the club have hit problems convincing Everton target Youssef En-Nesyri to move to Turin.

En-Nesyri has been chased by a number of sides this month, with Everton keen and a possible swap deal with Beto moving to Fenerbahce mooted.

Juventus though have struck an agreement with Fenerbahce based on an initial loan and have been waiting for En-Nesyri to respond.

Fenerbahce are keen to see him accept, but En-Nesyri is unconvinced and the Turkish side are angered by that stance.

Now Juventus director Chiellini has confirmed that there is an issue with En-Nesyri accepting the offer on the table as it stands.

He explained that the striker has doubts about how the deal is structured, but stressed that Juventus are simply not able to commit to a permanent transfer this month.

The director indicated Juventus will be looking at what other options are available; they do have a shortlist of alternative targets.

Game Competition Leeds United (H) Premier League Brighton (A) Premier League Fulham (A) Premier League Everton’s next three games

“The boy expressed his doubt about the formula”, Chiellini told Sky Italia (via Mirko Di Natale).

“For us, it’s a closed deal, we can’t and don’t want to buy on a permanent basis.

“We’ll see if there are other opportunities, we are and will always be vigilant.”

If Juventus cannot take En-Nesyri to Italy then that could open the door for other clubs to push to agree terms with Fenerbahce.

Everton remain keen to land an attacking reinforcement and David Moyes is an admirer of what the Moroccan can do.

The Toffees have scored just 24 goals in their 22 Premier League outings so far, with converting chances proving to be an issue which has dogged the side in recent seasons.