West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez has expressed his delight after landing in Spain to complete a move to Valencia, dubbing Los Che ‘a very big club’.

Rodriguez has been keen to exit West Ham this month, with a move some time in the making, as he seeks regular game time ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Valencia have been working to reach an agreement with West Ham for the midfielder, who has been prepared to make a ‘significant financial sacrifice’ to make the move happen.

They are expected to pay a fee to West Ham for the signature of Rodriguez and he will sign a contract until the end of the season.

He expressed his delight at the airport, telling journalists via El Chiringuito TV: “I am very happy. Valencia is a very big club. I spoke with [Carlos] Corberan.”

✈️ ¡Guido Rodríguez ya está en Valencia! 🔥 “Estoy muy contento, el Valencia es un club muy grande”. 🎙 @German_ml23 pic.twitter.com/z4Yl5Lrx7w — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 25, 2026

The Argentine will be looking to get the move over the line as quickly as possible and come through a medical with Valencia without an issue.

Rodriguez has already spoken to Valencia coach Carlos Corberan.

Game Competition Real Betis (A) La Liga Real Madrid (H) La Liga Levante (A) La Liga Villarreal (A) La Liga Valencia’s next four games

Ahead of the move, one Spanish analyst dubbed him a risk free signing for Valencia and has tipped him to make an immediate impact.

Rodriguez will be walking into a Valencia side looking to stay out of the drop zone in La Liga.

They are currently only four points above 18th placed Alaves and have won just five of their 21 league games all season.

On Saturday, Valencia grabbed a 3-2 win at home against Espanyol, with Leeds United loan star Largie Ramazani scoring the winner in stoppage time.

They are next due to travel to Rodriguez’s former club Real Betis, a match then followed by a visit from big boys Real Madrid.