George Wood/Getty Images

Leon Bailey’s appearance for Aston Villa against Newcastle United on Sunday ‘means another shift’ for Ajax, who now have to give up on signing the winger.

The wide-man was sent on loan to Italian giants Roma for the season, but after failing to impress in the capital, the Giallorossi ended his stint early and returned him to Villa.

There has been speculation over the 28-year-old’s future and Ajax have been eyeing a swoop to take him to the Netherlands, according to Dutch outlet FCUpdate.nl.

However, Ajax now have to shift targets as Unai Emery brought Bailey on off the bench in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win away at Newcastle United.

Having already played for Roma this season, he cannot now play for a third club in Europe this season.

Bailey played for just over half an hour at St James’ Park, but it was enough to definitively take a move to Ajax off the table.

Now Ajax are running out of time to identify and sign an alternative winger.

Club Years Genk 2015-2017 Bayer Leverkusen 2017-2021 Aston Villa 2021- Roma (loan) 2025-2026 Leon Bailey’s career history

Bailey is a player who has long been on the radar amongst the recruitment team in Amsterdam.

As far back as 2013, Ajax’s then director of football Marc Overmars admitted being keen on the young winger.

Bailey did not join Ajax though and ultimately spent time in the youth system at Slovak side Trencin before then signing for Belgian outfit Genk.

Ajax then looked at snapping Bailey up in 2022 as a replacement for Antony, who they sold to Manchester United.

Antony flopped at Old Trafford, while Bailey has struggled to live up to the heights expected at Villa Park.

If Ajax do still want to try to sign Bailey then they will now need to wait until the summer transfer window.