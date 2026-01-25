Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have announced their lineups for this afternoon’s Premier League clash between the two teams at St James’ Park.

Both sides have ambitions of securing a spot in next season’s Champions League, though Unai Emery’s side can also consider themselves in the Premier League title race at present.

Richard Keys recently stressed he does not believe Villa are in the title race, but does consider them to be top five contenders.

Aston Villa are looking to back Emery with signings this month to increase his options, with Tammy Abraham set to join from Besiktas after a deal was agreed.

There could still be further Villa Park exits amid suggestions that attacker Evann Guessand is available for the right price.

Newcastle have seen the level of their performances vary, with a draw against Wolves last weekend drawing heavy criticism from a former striker, before they then brushed aside PSV Eindhoven in midweek.

The Magpies currently sit ninth in the table, ten points behind Aston Villa, who are a lofty third.

There have been doubts about the fitness of Bruno Guimaraes heading into the game, with Eddie Howe admitting Newcastle did not know the extent of the injury – the Brazilian has not made the squad today.

Aston Villa are without midfield talisman John McGinn, along with fellow midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Leon Bailey has returned from his loan at Roma after the Italians cut it short.

The last meeting between the two teams, at Villa Park in August, ended in a drab 0-0 draw and both sets of fans will hope for better today.

Howe has Nick Pope in goal in his Newcastle lineup vs Aston Villa today, while he picks a back four of Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall.

Joelinton, Lewis Miley and Sandro Tonali line up in midfield, while Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes support Yoane Wissa.

Emery goes with Emi Martinez between the sticks in his Aston Villa lineup vs Newcastle, while in defence he trusts in Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen.

In midfield, Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans slot in, while Jadon Sancho, Emi Buendia and Morgan Rogers support Ollie Watkins.

Newcastle United Lineup

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Miley, Gordon, Barnes, Wissa

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Osula, Elanga, Woltemade, Willock, Burn, A Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar

Aston Villa Lineup

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen, Onana, Tielemans, Sancho, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins

Substitutes: Bizot, Lindelof, Digne, Mings, Bogarde, Hemmins, Bailey, Elliott, Guessand