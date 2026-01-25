Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Rangers landing Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil this month is ‘possible’ if they push hard for him, although the player is prepared to see out his Black Cats contract, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Danny Rohl is being backed in this month’s transfer window and has already added defender Tuur Rommens, midfielder Tochi Chukwuani and attacker Andreas Skov Olsen to the Ibrox mix.

While Rommens and Chukwuani have been landed on permanent deals, Skov Olsen is on loan from Wolfsburg, with Rangers having agreed a purchase option which also includes bonuses and a sell-on clause.

Rangers are not stopping with their efforts though as they bid to make the most of having pushed themselves back into the Scottish Premiership title race.

Premier League side Sunderland have been approached by the Gers, who like Romaine Mundle and Neil.

Neil is wanted by Rangers this month, but the midfielder is prepared to run down his Sunderland contract, which expires in the summer, and then assess his options.

It is suggested though that it is ‘possible’ Neil does switch to Rangers this month if the Gers really push for the move to happen.

Arrival From Tochi Chukwuani Sturm Graz Tuur Rommens Westerlo Andreas Skov Olsen Wolfsburg Rangers’ winter arrivals

Rangers would likely have to pay Sunderland a small fee for a move now to take place, but there is no agreement on that between the two clubs.

Neil does have interest from several sides in England, however it is suggested the cash on offer at Ibrox may be the best offer on his table.

Rohl has been lauded for his approach to working with the Rangers players, with one Gers star dubbing it ‘drama free’ and playing for the German could well appeal to Neil.

A move now would also give Neil the chance to potentially win silverware as Rangers battle on in the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.

Neil, 24, has made just three appearances in the Premier League for Sunderland so far this season, regularly warming the bench under Regis Le Bris.

The midfielder was tipped for big things earlier in his career and one former Championship star predicted in 2023 that he would not be sticking around at Sunderland for long.

A year later he was dubbed a ‘top player’ by an ex-Sunderland man, who stressed his view that many clubs would be chasing Neil in the years to come.